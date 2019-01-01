Oshoala, Kgatlana and Nchout make final African Women's Player of the Year shortlist

The Nigerian, Cameroonian and South African are in the race for the women's continental accolade, with a Malawian out of the race

Tabitha Chawinga has dropped out of the race for the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year award following the release of the final three shortlist by Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Sunday.

The Malawian had an outstanding year for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, winning a quadruple and the Asian Women's Club Championship silver medal with 38 goals.

She also tops the scorers chart of the Tokyo 2020 Caf Olympic Games Qualifiers with six goals in four games for Malawi. It is the third time in a row she will miss the final shortlist for the accolade.

However, holder 's Thembi Kgatlana and three-time winner Asisat Oshoala are in contention for the third successive year since 2017 to increase their tallies.

They will face stiff competition from 's Ajara Nchout after compatriot Gabrielle Onguene was left out of the list.

In the women's team contest, , South Africa and Cameroon made the shortlist, with Zambia and dropping out.

For the women's coach category, holder South Africa's Desiree Ellis, Cameroon's Alain Djeumfa and Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby made it.

The shortlists were decided by votes from the head coaches and technical directors of the national associations, members of the Caf Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts.

The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala which will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2020 in Hurghada, .

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

Nigeria

Cameroon

Women's Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis [South Africa]

Alain Djeumfa [Cameroon]

Thomas Dennerby [Nigeria]