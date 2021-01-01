Oshoala ends 266-minute goal drought as Barcelona reach Champions League quarter-final

The Nigeria international forward was back on target against Fortuna Hjorring as her Spanish side advanced to the last eight

Asisat Oshoala brought to an end her 266-minute goal drought in all competitions for Barcelona in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Fortuna Hjorring in the Women's Champions League Round of 16 contest.

The Nigeria international had endured a six-match barren run in front of goal, having last found the back of the net for the Catalans, with a brace in a 4-1 triumph over Real Madrid in February 2019.

The 26-year-old missed out on Barca's 3-0 win at Santa Teresa due to an injury on her right foot on Saturday but was cleared by the medical team to make a return in the second leg game in Hjorring.

The Super Falcons captain was handed a return as a second half substitute but she made the best of her opportunities on the pitch to rediscover their spark in the final third against the Danish champions.

With a 4-0 first leg lead, Barcelona continued from where they left off on a high, although only found a breakthrough in the 36th minute of the encounter courtesy of Aitana Bonmati's strike.

Four minutes after the restart, Bonmati doubled the visitors lead at Nord Energi Arena, with her second of the match before Mariona Caldentey scored from the spot to add the third in the 55th minute.

After replacing Patri Guijarro two minutes earlier, Oshoala raced through from the left into the area before firing past goalkeeper Line Johansen to net a fourth of the match in the 78th minute.

Substitute Marta Torrejon, who took the place of Caroline Graham Hansen in the 73rd minute, completed the riot, with her effort four minutes from time to condemn the hosts to a heavy defeat at home.

The big win in Denmark means Barcelona will join Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Wolfsburg, Lyon and Bayern Munich in the last eight of the competition.

With her latest goal, Oshoala, who lasted the final 37 minutes of the fixture, and has now scored two goals in four Champions League outings for Barcelona in the current campaign.

The forward will seek to add to her tally when Barcelona welcome Valencia in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola fixture on March 14.