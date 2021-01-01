Oshoala cleared to return for Barcelona despite Fortuna Hjorring injury

The Nigerian missed the Santa Teresa triumph after hurting herself in the first leg match against the Danish champions

Asisat Oshoala's absence from the Barcelona victory over Santa Teresa will not prevent her from taking part in Wednesday's second leg against Fortuna Hjorring in the Women's Champions League.

The Nigerian featured in the final 13 minutes for Lluis Cortes' team, after replacing hat-trick hero Jenni Hermoso at Estadi Johan Cruyff, as the Spanish champions cruised to a 4-0 first-leg victory.

Oshoala was forced to watch the last match against Santa from the sidelines, having been left out due to an injury on her right foot.

Besides the Nigerian, teammates Lieke Martens and Andrea Falcon also missed the Santa trip due to discomfort in their knees on Friday.

Ahead of their trip to Denmark, Oshoala and Martens, however, were cleared to make the Barcelona squad to Hjorring for the second leg match.

The Catalans, with three games in hand, continue to lead the Primera Iberdrola with a seven-point lead over nearest rivals Levante.

They will also aim to maintain their superb run in the Champions League but must finish up their Round of 16 showdown on a high on their visit to the Nord Energi Arena on Wednesday.

If handed some minutes, Oshoala will be hoping to end her six-match drought in all competitions for Barcelona in Hjorring.