Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides have struggled to impress this term, but they will be hopeful they can find some form at the expense of the other

Racing Louisville heads south to take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday in a NWSL contest. Right now, both teams sit outside of the playoff picture.

This is the first meeting of these sides this season. They last faced in October, with Racing Louisville winning 3-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville Date July 3, 2022 Times 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Orlando Pride roster Goalkeepers McLeod, Collins, Moorehouse Defenders Pressley, Montefusco, Lawrence, Celia, Petersen, Strom, Abello, Cosme Midfielders James, Jónsdóttir, Villacorta, Tymrak, Cluff, Roberts, Washington, Howard, Reiss, Listro Forward Bugeja, Marta, Jenkins, Kim, Doyle, Pruitt

Orlando enters this game in 11th place in the 12-team NWSL. The team has two wins this season and a league-worst minus-15 goal differential. The 24 goals that the team has allowed is 10 more than the next closest team.

The Pride are coming off of a 6-0 loss to the Portland Thorns, with the team dominated throughout. Portland took 27 shots, with 12 on target. Orlando took six, with three on target.

Mikayla Cluff and Sydney Leroux share the team lead in goals, with both having two.

Predicted Orlando Pride starting XI: Petersen, Presskey, Oyster, James, Dougherty Howard, Jónsdóttir, Abello, Jenkins, Doyle, Kim; McLeod

Position Racing Louisville roster Goalkeepers Lund, Beall, Bloomer Defenders Simon, Bonner, Fox, Lester, Martin, Holloway, Murray Midfielders Milliet, Howell, DeMelo, Olofsson, Malham, Otto, Chidiac Forwards Salmon, Nadim, Ekic, McDonald, Matthews, Goins, Davis, Gordon

Racing Louisville is currently ninth in the NWSL standings with two wins, three draws and four losses. The team had lost three in a row before managing a draw in its last match.

In that contest against Washington, Nadia Nadim came on as a substitute and scored a pair of goals, including the equalizer in the 88th minute.

With the two goals, Nadim moved into the team lead with three goals, putting her one ahead of teammate Jessica McDonald.

Predicted Racing Louisville starting XI: Fox, Lester, Bonner, Martin, Howell, Olofsson, Chidiac, DeMelo, Milliet, McDonald; Lund

Last five results

Orlando Pride results Racing Louisville results Portland Thorns 6-0 Orlando Pride (Jun 19) Washington Spirit 2-2 Racing Louisville (Jun 17) Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Orlando Pride (Jun 12) Racing Louisville 2-3 Angel City (Jun 11) Houston Dash 5-0 Orlando Pride (Jun 3) Racing Louisville 0-3 North Carolina Courage (Jun 4) Orlando Pride 2-2 Washington Spirit (May 27) Kansas City Current 1-0 Racing Louisville (May 30) Orlando Pride 2-4 Chicago Red Stars (May 22) Gotham FC 0-1 Racing Louisville (May 22)

Head-to-head