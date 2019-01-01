Orlando Pirates announce Lyle Foster's move to AS Monaco

Foster spent the final few months of 2018 at Monaco, and the Sea Robbers have now confirmed the deal

Orlando Pirates starlet Lyle Foster has completed his long-awaited move to French giants AS Monaco.

The 18-year-old spent some time with the French Ligue 1 side late last year as the technical team wanted to assess him further.

Foster becomes Pirates' youngest player to move to one of Europe's top five leagues.

Article continues below

Augusto Palacios, who is currently the club's head of youth development expressed delight in Foster's move to Monaco.

“It is such an honour to see Lyle moving to a big club at such a young age. As a person who is passionate about youth development, this is the type of thing that makes the long hours all worth it,” Palacios told the Pirates website.

“Lyle came into my hands as a baby at 13 years old now here he is on the verge of making the biggest move of his career. I would like to wish him the best of luck and also thank the Foster family for their active involvement in their child's’ development.”

“Let this move pave a way for more such transfers in the future. For all the boys who will be part of the Project X tour of 2019, let this be an eye opener of what is possible if you make use of the opportunity when it presents itself,” he concluded.

Foster was only promoted to the Pirates first team two last season, and since then, he never looked back.

He became the youngest player to score on Pirates debut aged 17 against Polokwane City.

Foster joins fellow South Africans Keagan Dolly, Lebo Mothiba, Lebohang Phiri who are all plying their trade in France.

It's unclear if Monanco manager Thierry Henry will immediately throw Foster into the deep end now that he has put pen to paper.

Pirates on the other hand, may be forced to go into the market and find Foster's replacement even though they appeared to be coping just fine without him this season.