Orji Kalu to buy Arsenal? Why not Enyimba instead, asks Enyeama

The ex-Super Eagles captain has urged the Nigerian senator to use his money to grow the domestic club than buying shares in the Gunners

Vincent Enyeama has advised former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to invest in Professional Football League side rather than pursuing a bid to buy .

The 60-year-old senator has expressed his desire to buy a 35 per cent stake in the Premier League club to turn around the fortunes of the Gunners.

During Kalu’s reign as governor of Abia State, Enyimba enjoyed great success in the domestic front, winning the titles and clinching the Caf trophy in 2003 and 2004.

Enyeama was part of the Peoples' Elephant’s team during Kalu’s reign as governor and urged the politician and businessman to use his money to develop Enyimba rather than taking it abroad.

“Why not invest that money in Enyimba and turn it into a mega-club,” Enyeama tweeted.

“A club that will bring in a lot of sponsors and create job opportunities for the youth. Nigeria has no mega-club side that we can boast of.”

Kalu revealed his desire to invest in the Gunners is inspired by his quest to help the club win more trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

“Our success with Enyimba FC between 2000-07 has continuously increased my passion for football," Kalu tweeted.

“As the pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 per cent stake in Arsenal FC.

“Our target is to lift the Champions League and the Premier League, and valuable investment as well.

“Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies. I need 35 per cent of Arsenal to bring back trophies.”

Enyeama played for three years with Enyimba before leaving Nigeria to continue his development with Israeli Premier League club Bnei Yehuda.

The goalkeeper also featured for Hapoel Tel Aviv and French club before his retirement from professional football.