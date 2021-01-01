Ordega: Levante sign Nigeria striker from Shanghai

The Super Falcons forward will make a return to the Spanish top-flight after leaving in 2017, after agreeing on terms with the Iberdrola side

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Levante have completed the signing of Francisca Ordega on a two-year deal, Goal can confirm.

Before now, the Nigeria international had previously starred in Spanish football during her six-month loan spell with Atletico Madrid from Washington Spirit in 2017, featuring in only just eight games.

In her career journey, she turned out for Bayelsa Queens and River Angels in Nigeria before stints with Russian Rossinyaka, Swedish Pitea, USA's Washington Spirit, Australian Sydney FC and recently Chinese Shanghai Shenhua.

Following the expiration of her contract with Shanghai Shenhua last summer, the forward parted ways with the Chinese outfit after seven goals in 14 appearances to finish as the club's top scorer in 2019.

Having teamed up with the Valencia-based side, the 27-year-old is now also back in the Spanish top-flight and will stay with Granotes at Ciudad Deportiva Bunol, until the end of 2023 summer.

pic.twitter.com/DnSUQTWNEH



Congratulations, @OrdegaF 👏 pic.twitter.com/DnSUQTWNEH — Samuel Ahmadu🇳🇬 (@sam4wigan) April 28, 2021

The signing of Ordega will boost the attacking line of coach Maria Pry's ladies as they gear up for a Champions League return next season, sitting in second place with 58 points from 27 matches.

Following her announcement, she becomes the second Nigerian on the books of the club after Spanish-Nigerian born Andrea Okene, who made her senior debut against Tenerife last week.

It also brings the number of Nigerian stars in the Spanish top flight to nine, after Levante's Okene, Eibar's Charity Adule, Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, Sevilla's Toni Payne.

Other Nigerians are Atletico Madrid's Rasheedat Ajibade and Madrid CFF quartet of Rita Chikwelu, Ogonna Chukwudi, Osinachi Ohale and Chidinma Okeke.

On the global stage, she has helped Nigeria to four African Women's Cup of Nations titles, featured at three Fifa Women's World Cups and also nominated for the African Women's Player of the Year twice.

Her arrival also heightens speculations of the departure of Spanish Iberdrola leading scorer Esther Gonzalez to top clubs in Europe, having scored 26 goals in 27 matches this season.

Following her signing, Ordega is expected to arrive in the Spanish city in the coming days for her medicals before uniting with her teammates.