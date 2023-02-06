'Opponents who play by other rules' - Spanish media reacts to Manchester City financial rule-break allegations

Spanish outlet Marca has criticised Manchester City following allegations of financial misconduct, labelling the club a "money-spending machine".

City accused of numerous financial breaches

Club denied the claims

Marca claim City "play by other rules"

WHAT HAPPENED? Man City were charged with a series of violations of Premier League financial conduct, in a damning list released Monday morning. And Spanish outlet Marca responded with a piece critical of City's ignorance of financial 'fair play', calling the Pep Guardiola managed side a "state club" with a clear advantage over "traditional teams".

WHAT THEY SAID: Taking aim at City's spending, Marca's Alvaro Roca wrote: "The financial 'fair play' came to make the rules of the game equal and looking at the balance sheets of the main European teams it seems that inequality is the predominant note. Does it make sense to compete with an opponent who plays by other rules? How long can the traditional teams hold out to the state clubs?"

Roca also commented on the allegation that City have been avoiding providing truthful financial information: "It seems that City's overwhelming accounts are even more embarrassing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City have been charged with a litany of breaches of Premier League rules after a four-year investigation into their finances. The allegations coincide with the takeover by billionaire Sheikh Mansour, who purchased the club nearly 14 years ago and led them into an unprecedented era of success.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The club will now wait and see whether they are sanctioned, with points deductions, fines and even relegation mentioned as potential actions. No punishment has been ruled out.