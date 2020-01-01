Opoku: Amiens sign Ghana defender from Udinese

The 22-year-old is set to spend the remainder of the season with the Ligue 1 club after making a loan switch on Tuesday

international Nicholas Opoku has completed a loan move to French side , parent club have announced.

The centre-back will spend the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the outfit, who have an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the campaign.

He has made seven appearances involving six starts in the Italian for the White and Blacks so far this term.

"Udinese Calcio announces that it has sold Nicholas Opoku to Amiens SC," Udinese announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The 1997 Ghanaian defender moved temporarily until 30 June 2020 with the option right to purchase definitively in favor of the French club.

"Opoku, who joined in summer 2018 from , has totalled 22 overall appearances between Serie A and in the 18 months he has spent in Friuli and also boasts of 7 appearances with his national team.

"Best wishes to Nicholas from the club for this new experience."

Last season, Opoku made 12 league appearances for Udinese, starting nine of the games.

The 22-year-old is a member of Ghana's national team the Black Stars. He missed the in last year due to injury.

