Onyekuru and Mohamed power Galatasaray past Ba’s Istanbul Basaksehir

The Egypt international scored on his debut while the Nigerian continued his fine run for Fatih Terim’s men against the Gray Owls

Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed scored on his debut for Galatasaray in Tuesday’s 3-0 Super Lig defeat of Demba Ba’s Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Yellow-Reds for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign from Zamalek, replaced Nigeria’s Peter Etebo at the beginning of the second half. And in the closing stages of the game, he opened his goal account – beating goalkeeper Mert Gunok from the penalty spot.

Buoyed by victories in their last three games, Fatih Terim’s men approached the Gray Owls full of confidence as they aimed all three points in their race for a 23rd Turkish top-flight diadem.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, it was the visitors who had the best chance to take the lead after referee Arda Kardesler awarded them a penalty following Marcao Teixeira’s poor challenge on Alexandru Epureanu. Giuliano took the ensuing kick which was saved by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

On the stroke of half-time, Henry Onyekuru handed Galatasaray the lead after heading home a well-taken cross from Ryan Donk. That strike was the Nigerian’s third in two league games since joining them on loan from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

In the 64th minute, the hosts doubled their advantage through Donk, whose header from Younes Belhanda’s corner beat a stranded Gunok.

While the visitors were doing all within their possible best to launch a comeback, Mohamed secured victory from the penalty mark after Onyekuru was fouled in the goal area by Muhammed Sarıkaya. The Zamalek loanee made no mistake in converting the kick as Instanbul Basaksehir returned home with heads bowed low.

After an impressive shift at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Onyekuru was replaced in the 90th minute by Omer Bayram while Morocco's Belhanda was introduced for Arda Turan in the 46th minute. Whereas, Congo's Christian Luyindama and Nigeria's Valentine Ozornwafor were unused substitutes.

For Aykut Kocaman's side, Senegalese forward Demba Ba was brought on for Giuliano in the 69th minute as Burundi's Youssouf Ndayishimiye replaced Nigeria's Azubuike Okechukwu two minutes to full-time.

Thanks to this result, Galatasaray moved to second in the Super Lig having accrued 45 points from 22 games - three points behind leaders Fenerbahce, while Basaksehir occupy the 15th spot with 24 points from the same number of fixtures.