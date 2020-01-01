Onyekuru happy after making Galatasaray return against Kayserispor

The Nigeria international is excited after featuring in his first game for the Yellow-Reds since re-joining the side

Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after making his much-anticipated return to action for in their 4-1 victory against Kayserispor on Sunday.

The 22-year-old re-joined the Turkish Super Lig side in January on loan after leaving in his quest to enjoy more playing time.

The Super Eagles star has, however, been unable to feature for Fatih Terim’s men since his return, owing to illness before making an impactful seven-minute cameo against the Anatolian Star, where he set up ’s Sofiane Feghouli to seal the comprehensive victory.

Onyekurur has taken to the social media to express his feelings on the game while applauding the fans for their support.

“I felt great to come back in front of the home fans. The atmosphere was amazing as always,” he posted on Instagram.

“I am happy that we got the three points and I could contribute with an assist.”

Onyekuru will hope for a starting role when Galatasaray square off against Alanyaspor in a Cup tie on Wednesday.