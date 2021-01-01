Onyedinma’s notable Wycombe Wanderers stats vs Tottenham Hotspur

The English midfielder of Nigerian descent found the net as the Chairboys crashed out of the English FA Cup against Jose Mourinho’s side

Anglo-Nigerian midfielder Fred Onyedinma has now scored in back-to-back appearances for Wycombe Wanderers in all competitions thanks to his goal in the 4-1 loss to Hotspur in Monday’s game.

Having silenced 4-1 in the previous round of the tournament, the Chairboys were hoping to shock Jose Mourinho’s men, but that was not the case.



Despite their poor run in the English second tier, they took the lead in the 25th minute after Uche Ikpeazu’s cross flicked off Davinson Sanchez into the path of Onyedinma, who side-footed past veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart from eight yards.

With that effort, the 24-year-old has now scored in two successive games for Gareth Ainsworth’s men, both in the FA Cup, having scored in none of his first 24 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Mourinho’s team levelled matters two minutes into first-half stoppage time after Gareth Bale latched onto Lucas Moura’s pass and guided the ball past goalkeeper Ryan Allsopp. Before then, the Premier League outfit had hit the woodwork twice through Moussa Sissoko and Japhet Tanganga.

The introduction of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Tanguy Ndombele brought life into Tottenham’s attack, nevertheless, they had to wait until four minutes to the end of the game before getting their acts right – as Harry Winks curled home his left-footed effort past Allsop.

While Wycombe were chasing the equaliser, it was Spurs who were looking dominant. This resolve saw them convert again, as Son slipped a ball through to Ndombele who made it three.

The Frenchman completed his double in stoppage time, as his deflected shot flew past Allsop.

Onyedinma was in action from start to finish with Ikpeazu coming off for English striker of Nigerian background Adebayo Akinfenwa in the 72nd minute, while on-loan forward Admiral Muskwe came off for Scott Kashket a minute later.

Tottenham will now face Carlo Ancelotti’s in the FA Cup fifth round. Before that, they will turn their attention to Thursday’s Premier League showdown with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s .

For Wycombe Wanderers, they will continue with their Championship relegation battle with Saturday’s clash at .