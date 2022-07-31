‘One of the best strikers in the world’ – Arsenal hat-trick hero Gabriel Jesus gets big billing from Martinelli

The Brazil international has made an immediate impact with the Gunners during pre-season, leaving his new team-mates very impressed

Gabriel Jesus is already delivering on Arsenal’s £45 million ($55m) show of faith in him, with a hat-trick against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup taking his tally of pre-season goals to seven, and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli has billed him as “one of the best strikers in the world”. The 25-year-old was not always given an opportunity to prove that worth during a productive stint at Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola pushed him out wide or favoured a false nine approach, but the Gunners are prepared to make him a leading man.

A summer transfer to Emirates Stadium looks like a wise decision for all concerned, with Jesus making the kind of immediate impact for Premier League heavyweights that suggests he could cement a standing among the global elite.

Is Gabriel Jesus a world-class striker?

Jesus did register 95 goals across five-and-a-half seasons a City, helping them to four Premier League titles, but is taking a new challenge for 2022-23 and already boasts the full support of his new team-mates at Arsenal.

International colleague Martinelli told reporters after seeing a proven performer claim a match ball against Sevilla: “For me, he is one of the best strikers in the world.

“I am happy to have him here and it is a pleasure to play with him. I hope I give a lot of assists for him and we go to the national team together.”

Was Gabriel Jesus always a top transfer target for Arsenal?

The South American always looked like being a shrewd piece of business for Mikel Arteta, who previously worked with him at City, and Martinelli has revealed that he and Gabriel Magalhaes had been pestering Jesus to join them in north London for some time.

The 21-year-old forward added: “Me and Gabi were always saying to him, ‘Come to Arsenal’ and you can see what he is doing now.

“Of course, he knows how to win. He’s going to be important for us this season not just scoring goals but giving us advice as well.”

Jesus has inherited the No.9 jersey at Arsenal following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent and will be hoping to open his competitive goal account for the Gunners when they kick off the new Premier League season away at Crystal Palace on Friday.