Ondoa leaks five as Sporting Charleroi run riot

Madagascar's Ilaimaharitra ends 12-month goal drought and Mamadou Fall stars during Belgium First Division A rout

Fabrice Ondoa conceded five goals as Oostende bowed 5-0 to Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian topflight encounter.

Making his third league appearance of the season owing to William Dutoit’s unavailability, the international could not save De Kustboys from defeat after a second-half slump.

With 12 minutes to the halftime break, Shamar Nicholson made good use of Kaveh Rezaei’s assist to hand Karim Belhocine’s side the lead.

Logan Ndenbe’s 50th minute own-goal gave the hosts a two-goal lead inside Stade du Pays de Charleroi before Mamadou Fall increased the lead eight minutes later.

Madagascar international Marco Ilaimaharitra got Chaleroi’s third goal to end his 12-month goal drought. The midfielder had failed to find the net for the Zebras across all competitions since scoring in the 3-1 defeat of Cercle Brugge on December 1, 2018.

However, his moment came in the 72nd minute after beating Cameroon’s Ondoa from the penalty mark.

On-loan striker Frank Tsadjout completed the damage with eight minutes to play as the Zebra marched to their 11th win of the season.

The 24-year-old Madagascan was replaced by Gaetan Hendrickx in the 82nd minute, while Fall made way for Togo’s David Henen.

Thanks to this win, Charleroi are second in 's First Division A log with 39 points from 20 outings. They are guests of AS Eupen on January 18.