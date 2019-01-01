On-loan Leicester City winger Ghezzal open to Fiorentina stay

The Algeria international has spoken of his desire to continue his stay with the Violets when his current temporary deal comes to an end

Rachid Ghezzal is hoping to secure a permanent move from to side .

The winger joined the King Power Stadium outfit in the summer of 2018 as a direct replacement for his compatriot Riyad Mahrez, who left for .

The former man, however, failed to live up to expectations and was sent on loan to the Italian side in July, with the Violets having an option to make the deal permanent.

Ghezzal, who has made six appearances since his move, is hoping to remain at Stadio Artemio Franchi after the end of his current temporary deal.

“It is very different from Leicester, both the city and life,” Ghezzal told Italian outlet Firenzeviola.

“Florence is magnificent and my family feels good here. I hope to stay.

“The fans give great support to the team. Every day I find someone who tells me ‘Come on Viola’ and this makes me very happy.”

Ghezzal will hope to feature when Fiorentina slug it out against Lecce in a league game on November 30.