Oman 1-0 India: Renedy Singh - This is a process and we have to be patient

Renedy Singh believes Igor Stimac lacks options to choose from on the field...

Former international Renedy Singh feels has to remain patient after going 1-0 down to Oman in their fifth 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Muhsen Al-Ghassani scored in the 33rd minute and the goal stood despite appeals for an offside. India failed to threaten Oman's goal throughout the match and paid the price.

"We played better in the second half. We did create some chances. We lost 3-0 against Oman the last time we played in Muscat. This is a process and we have to be patient. It was always going to be difficult," Renedy began.

"Yes, the players can do better. At home, we definitely played better. It is not new. We have always found it difficult to play in the Middle East. We should look at the positives from the second half."

India's defence looked shaky from the off but the team was also affected by two injuries in the first-half, with Adil Khan and Pronay Halder having to be replaced.

"The defence is a cause of concern. The whole defence looks unsettled. We are lacking options. Again it is a process. Sarthak came in and it is good. You have to give time to the young players. But again 1-0 is a better result than 3-0."

India suffered their second defeat in Group E and they sit fifth with just three points after four rounds.

"(Igor) Stimac is trying to implement a new style. It will take time. Players should be exposed to this style from a much younger age. We are trying. We have one more match against and I hope we pick up points from that one.

"We need to play more quality opponents. The tempo must be maintained. Of course, the domestic leagues are in full swing but the national team must also get some game time in the international window. Also, we need some more options. Stimac is trying to find the right combination but we should be able to give him more options."