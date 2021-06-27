Olympics 2020: When do the football tournaments start & which teams have qualified?

All the details about when the competitions kick off, as well as listing the teams that are playing

Like Euro 2020, Olympics 2020 was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is set to take place in 2021 instead.

The football tournaments may not carry the same appeal as the World Cup, European Championship or Copa America for some, but there is plenty to be excited about, with elite athletes going head to head.

When does the football begin at the Olympics then and which teams are playing? Goal brings you all the details.

When does the Olympics 2020 football tournaments start?

Football kicks off at the 2020 Olympics in Japan with the women's tournament scheduled to begin on Wednesday July 21, 2021.

The men's tournament is scheduled to kick off a day later on Thursday July 22, 2021.

Games will take place from the early to late evening in Japan, which means they will be broadcast in the morning and afternoon in the United Kingdom, from 8:30am to 12:30pm BST.

Followers in the United States will have to get up extra early to watch games, with games kicking off at around 3:30am to 7:30am ET.

The women's tournament will conclude with the final on August 6, while the men's tournament wraps up a day later on August 7.

Which teams are in the men's Olympics 2020 football tournament?

Group Team Federation A France UEFA A Japan AFC A Mexico CONCACAF A South Africa CAF B Honduras CONCACAF B New Zealand OFC B Romania UEFA B South Korea AFC C Argentina CONMEBOL C Australia AFC C Egypt CAF C Spain UEFA D Brazil CONMEBOL D Germany UEFA D Ivory Coast CAF D Saudi Arabia AFC

A total of 16 teams from six continental federations will compete in the 2020 men's Olympics football tournament.

They are Under-23 teams with a maximum of three over-age players permitted to take part.

Brazil are the defending champions and their squad features veteran face Dani Alves, while two-time winners Argentina will be among a number of teams vying for gold.

Spain are also competing in the tournament and will be eager to add to their solitary gold for football which they picked up in 1992.

The France team competing will not resemble the one that won the World Cup or the one that played in Euro 2020, but it will feature a number of familiar faces, including Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Germany, who were runners-up in 2016, take part in this year's competition too, as do Egypt, Australia and Japan.

Which teams are in the women's Olympics 2020 football tournament?

Group Team Federation E Canada CONCACAF E Chile CONMEBOL E Great Britain UEFA* E Japan AFC F Brazil CONMEBOL F China AFC F Netherlands UEFA F Zambia CAF G Australia AFC G New Zealand OFC G Sweden UEFA G United States CONCACAF

*Team GB does not compete in UEFA competition, but its constituent teams do.

A total of 12 teams from six continental federations will compete in the 2020 women's Olympics football tournament

The USWNT is the most high profile competitor, featuring star names such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and they'll be looking to add a fifth gold to their collection.

While England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland compete individually in FIFA competition, they will be represented by Team GB at the Olympics.

The Team GB selection is mostly made up of England players, with two players from Scotland and one player from Wales.

Among the other big teams competing for gold are the Netherlands, who are playing in their first ever Olympics tournament, Brazil and Australia.

Unlike the men's tournament, the women's competition is not an Under-23 affair, but a fully senior competitive international tournament. It is considered second only to the World Cup in terms of importance.

