Olympic playoffs: Chile's Letelier summons local stars for crucial Cameroon clash

The South Americans are reopening camp next week in preparation for February's showdown with the African side

head coach Jose Letelier has named a 25-woman squad to his first camp of 2021 for the Olympic intercontinental playoff clash with .

La Roja has again announced their new year plans to start preparing for the crucial two-legged playoff following November's camp in Santiago.

In their last outing, the Chileans suffered their first defeat to an African side following a 2-1 loss to Tokyo-bound Zambia, after second half strikes from Barbara Banda and Rachel Nachula.

With the camp date set for January 4-9, Letelier is keen to see the home-based stars in the five-day camp at the Quilin Sports Complex ahead of their showdown with the Indomitable Lionesses.

The 25 local players expected in the camp are composed of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and nine strikers.

🤩 Se viene el primer microciclo del 2021



🇨🇱 #LaRojaFemenina iniciará los trabajos con 25 jugadoras del medio local para preparar el repechaje olímpico ante Camerún



💪 ¡Nos preparamos con todo para alcanzar el cupo a @Tokyo2020!



Los detalles 👉 https://t.co/bF7iiOGZ04 pic.twitter.com/lWgJU8i68s — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) December 29, 2020

Earlier in the summer, Fifa confirmed the new play-off dates of the matches between Chile and Cameroon to be played in Yaounde and Santiago for February 18 and 24 respectively.

The winner will join hosts , , New Zealand, Great Britain, , , Canada, United States, Zambia and for the Women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.

CHILE SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Natalia Campos [Unattached], Ryann Torrero [Santiago Morning], Antonia Canales [Catholic University]

Defenders: Valentina Díaz [Colo Colo], Brbara Muñoz [Santiago Morning], Rocío Soto [Santiago Morning], Carla Guerrero [University of Chile], Mariana Morales [University of Chile], Fernanda Ramírez [University of Chile], Fernanda Pinilla [University of Chile], Gali Espinoza [Catholic University]

Midfielders: Yastin Jimenez [Colo Colo], Karen Araya [Santiago Morning], María Francisca Mardones [Santiago Morning] Daniela Pardo [Santiago Morning], Yessenia López [University of Chile]

Strikers: Isidora Olave [Colo Colo], Maria Jose Urrutia [Palestinian] Yenny Acuna [Santiago Morning], Rosario Balmaceda [Santiago Morning], Javiera Roa [Santiago Morning], Sonya Keefe [Spanish Union], Daniela Zamora [University of Chile], Natalia Cayupan [University of Chile], Valentina Navarrete [University of Concepcion]