Sunday Oliseh lavishes praise on Tuchel, Mbappe after PSG's win over Man Utd

The ex-Fortuna Sittard manager was impressed by individuals in the encounter that saw Solskjaer suffer a first defeat as United's boss

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has reserved praises for Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel and striker Kylian Mbappe following their 2-0 triumph over Manchester United.

The French champions outclassed their hosts at Old Trafford on Tuesday to secure a first-leg advantage in their Uefa Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Second-half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Mbappe ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten start to life as Manchester United's caretaker manager after 12 games.

The Parisians, despite being without notable duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani, outpowered the Red Devils thanks to Angel Di Maria’s brace of assists and Mbappe’s lightning pace.

And the former Borussia Dortmund and Ajax midfielder was in awe of the 19-year-old’s individual brilliance and his gaffer’s technicality during the encounter.

“He is 19 years young, extremely skillful and explosive. Kylian Mbappe is definitely worth the hype and the price tag,” Oliseh tweeted.

“PSG coach, Thomas Tuchel's tactics and team selection simply too good vs. Manchester United though missing Neymar, Cavani etc. Chapeau!”

Manchester United face an uphill task in the return leg at Parc des Princes on March 6.