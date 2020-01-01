Oliseh: Former Borussia Dortmund star hails Bayern Munich after Champions League triumph

The former Nigerian international believes the German Bundesliga restarting ahead of other leagues paved way for the Bravarians’ triumph

Sunday Oliseh has praised after winning the title ahead of on Sunday.

The Bravarians secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the champions in the final of the European competition at Estadio da Luz to clinch the highly coveted trophy.

Kingsley Coman scored the all-important winning goal with a fine header after he was set up by Joshua Kimmich moments before the hour mark.

With the Champions League triumph, Hans-Dieter Flick’s men, thus, completed their treble, having also won the title and the German Cup.

The German top-flight was the first to resume after the outbreak of coronavirus forced major leagues across the world to a hiatus while Ligue 1 was abruptly concluded.

Oliseh believes the early resumption of the Bundesliga contributed to the Bravarians’ success and explains other factors that led to their triumph in the European competition.

“The Germans [Bayern Munich] once again excel thanks to better organisation, foresight and hard work,” Oliseh tweeted.

“[It] restarted before every other league, with such a scenario in mind, looked physically better with a clear game plan and got lucky too. They just won the treble! League, Cup and ECL.”

Oliseh enjoyed success in the Bundesliga during his playing years, where he featured for FC Koln and .

The 45-year-old made 53 league appearances for the Black and Yellows during his four-year stay and helped the club win the 2001-2002 league title and finish as runner-up in the Uefa Cup that same season.

Oliseh also played for Italian giants , Dutch outfit , Reggiana and among others before his retirement.

The former RFC Liege midfielder had 54 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the side that won the 1994 .

Oliseh has served as Eupen sporting director and managed Vervietois, and Fortuna Sittard since he started his coaching career.