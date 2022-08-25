Olimpia vs Municipal Limeno: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

A tense second leg encounter awaits the duo - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Olimpia will take on Municipal Limeño on Thursday in the round of 16 in the CONCACAF League, the second-tier club competition in CONCACAF.

Watch Olimpia vs Municipal Limeno on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The first leg of this contest was an exciting one, with the teams drawing 2-2.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Olimpia vs Municipal Limeno Date Aug 25, 2022 Times 10:30pm ET, 7:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), CONCACAF League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Olimpia roster Goalkeepers Menjivar, Fonseca, Zuniga Defenders Núñez, Oliva, Leverón, Paz, Córdova, Portillo, Orellana, Figueroa Midfielders Reyes, Garrido, Maidana, Rodriguez, Flores, Álvarez, Mejía, Pineda, González Forwards Reyes, Arboleda, Pinto, Bengtson, Hernández, Bernárdez, Chirinos

While the first leg of this contest ended in a draw, Olimpia are at a disadvantage after losing key figures to red cards last time out.

By virtue of previous showings in the CONCACAF League and its domestic play, they didn’t participate in the preliminary round of this tournament.

Predicted Olimpia starting XI: Menjivar; Montes, Garcia, Nunez, Sanchez, Mejia, Pinto, Pineda, Rodriguez, Chirinos, Moya.

Position Municipal roster Goalkeepers Jerez, Sican, Gil Defenders Hernández, Portillo, Makuka, Morales, Soto, Gaitán Midfielders Estrada, Franco, Fuentes, Rosales, Altán, Rotondi, Méndez, Alas, López, Archila, Barrientos, Corado, Ruiz, Sequén Forwards Quezada, Martinez, Franco, Lopez, Matos, Martínez, Bantes

In the first leg of this contest, Municipal were forced to come off the canvas, having been down by two goals before fighting back for a draw.

They had a strong start to this competition, beating Atletico Vega Real 9-0 in the preliminary round.

Predicted Municipal starting XI: Jerez; Portillo Castro, Lopez, Makuka, Alas, Morales, Rosales, Soto, Rotondi, Sequin, Martinez.

Last five results