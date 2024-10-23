How to watch today's Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) this Thursday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, featuring a clash between the top two teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles NCAAF game

Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on Georgia Southern Eagles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at S. B Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Date Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue S. B Ballard Stadium Location Norfolk, Virginia

How to watch Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Old Dominion Monarchs vs Georgia Southern Eagles team news & key players

Old Dominion Monarchs team news

In their recent game against the Bobcats, Colton Joseph passed for 130 yards, going 15-for-28 (53.6%) without any touchdowns or interceptions. He also showcased his mobility with 16 carries for 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Aaron Young contributed with nine carries for 53 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. Isiah Paige made six receptions for 36 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per catch.

This season, Old Dominion has utilized two quarterbacks, but Joseph has taken the reins as the starter for the last three games, amassing 571 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilson, who began the season as the primary quarterback, has recorded 507 passing yards, along with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Young leads the team in rushing with 354 yards and two touchdowns, while Paige tops the receiving charts with 317 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Georgia Southern Eagles team news

For the Eagles against the Dukes, JC French completed 24 of 33 passes for 215 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jalen White had an impressive outing, carrying the ball 23 times for 134 yards (5.8 yards per attempt), and added two catches for 21 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. caught five passes for 52 yards (averaging 10.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

French has accumulated 1,531 passing yards this season, throwing for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, though he has faced pressure, being sacked 16 times. White is the leading rusher for Georgia Southern, with 90 carries totaling 387 yards and an average of 4.3 yards per carry, along with seven rushing touchdowns. Burgess Jr. has made 31 receptions for 381 yards and has scored three touchdown receptions, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

