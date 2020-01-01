Olawale: Hapoel Ra'anana sign Nigerian wonderkid from Tripple 44 Academy

Despite links with Borussia Dortmund and Lille, the 18-year-old striker has teamed up with the Israeli side

Hapoel Ra'anana have confirmed the signing of Nigerian teenager Peter Olawale from Tripple 44 Academy.

Following an impressive outing at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup staged in , albeit the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the Round of 16, the striker attracted interest from a host of European teams like , , and .

Nonetheless, he settled for the Israeli outfit for an undisclosed fee.

שמחים להודיע על החתמתו של הקיצוני בן ה-18 פיטר אולוולה בקבוצה. אולוולה, שחקנה לשעבר של נבחרת ניגריה מתחת לגיל 17 היה מבוקש בקבוצות הפאר דורטמונד, אנדרלכט ובשיקטש ובחר לחתום בהפועל רעננה לבסוף

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽💪💪💪 https://t.co/bAfe3mkwZe pic.twitter.com/CLef0BbZPd — FC Hapoel-Ra'anana (@HapoelRaananaFC) August 27, 2020

The Liga Leumit side confirmed the news via their official Twitter handle which read: “We are pleased to announce the signing of 18-year-old winger Peter Olawale.

“Olawale, a former player of the Nigerian U17 national team was wanted by luxury teams like Borussia Dortmund and but finally chose to sign with Hapoel Raanana.”

I’m proud to join @HapoelRaananaFC where I believe my talent will be fully groomed for a greater future. I promise to put in my very best to justify the club’s trust in my abilities. 🙏⚽️אני שמח להיות בישראל pic.twitter.com/ZEyNVdWl3p — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) August 27, 2020

Speaking about the move, the striker tweeted: “I’m proud to join Hapoel Raanana FC where I believe my talent will be fully groomed for a greater future. I promise to put in my very best to justify the club’s trust in my abilities. I’m happy to be in Israel.”

His manager and mentor Samuel Olatunji-Okuku added: “Olawale is a classy player who is blessed with enormous talent and can be used in various attacking positions by Ra’anana.

“He has been under my watch for over three years and I can beat my chest when it comes to his technical skills as well good physical toughness.

“In Israel, he will gain valuable experience and hopefully in no time, he will be set for a move to any of Europe’s big teams.”

At the Karnei Oren Memorial Field, he is expected to develop his all-round game, while he will be relied upon for goal in the 2020-21 campaign – as the club chase a return to the Israeli topflight following their demotion in the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Olawale began training with Gal Cohen’s team where he scored four goals in a practice match.

He becomes the third African in the Hapoel Ra'anana after compatriot Bede Osuji and Gambian forward Ousman Marong.

They youngster will feature in his first competitive game when Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam welcome Hapoel Ra'anana to the Ness Ziona Stadium as the Israeli league commences on September 2, 2020.