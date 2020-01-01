Okene inspires Levante to victory at Femarguin

The 19-year-old forward was on the scoresheet as her Spanish side clinched their second win of the season at Arguineguin

Andrea Okene scored to help secure a 2-1 victory over 10-player Femarguin in Saturday evening's Reto Iberdrola encounter.

The 19-year-old had celebrated her first goal of the 2020-21 Spanish Reto Iberdrola season for Levante in a 4-1 loss to Real Union de Tenerife at Pablos April Stadium last Sunday.

However, on Saturday, she was afforded her seventh league start and made the most of the chance, scoring her second goal of the campaign.

Article continues below

More teams

In a bid for a return to winning ways, the visitors started the contest on a high as the Nigerian-born Spanish forward provided the opening goal of the match after just 12 minutes.

Femarguin, however, staged a fightback against the visitors and they were rewarded with an equaliser through Astrid Alvarez eight minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, the visitors reclaimed the lead through Ainhoa Bascunan's strike in the 52nd minute and held on to claim maximum points after Elisabeth Suarez was sent off a minute from full-time.

Okene featured for the duration of the match and has now scored two goals in back-to-back appearances for Levante this season.

The result moves Levante to seventh on the log with seven points from seven matches and they will aim to maintain their winning form against Albacete in their next outing on Wednesday.

