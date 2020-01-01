Oghiabekhva scores four goals as Minsk maul ABFF U19

The Nigerian netted a quadruple for her team as they cruised past top-flight debutants in the Belarus capital on Friday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva netted four goals for Minsk in a 6-1 victory over ABFF WU19 in a Belarusian Women's League fixture on Friday.

Oghiabekhva continued from where she left off last week after she bagged her second competitive treble this season in her side's 5-0 triumph over Neman since returning after a two-week break.

The 30-year-old ignited the surge of goals with her 15th-minute header off Yuliya Duben's corner after she missed giving the visitors the lead five minutes earlier, whe her effort going wide.

On the half-hour mark, Oghiabekhva was set up inside the penalty area and almost fired in the second goal of the match from a goalmouth scramble but her strike was blocked by the hosts' defence.

Anna Sas' cross fell perfectly in the path of Oghiabekhva who made no mistake to head home in the 39th minute before Nadege Cisse was denied by the goalkeeper on the brink of half-time.

After the restart, Nigerian netted her treble of the match after slotting in Anastasiya Kharlanova's freekick to increase Minsk tally on the hour mark before Sas netted the fourth eight minutes later.

However, Natalya Asmykovich pulled one back for the hosts, in what proved to be nothing more than a consolation, in the 81st minute but Viktoriya Tikhon recovered the four-goal lead three minutes later.

Oghiabekhva finished off Kharlanova's brilliant pass to complete her quadruple three minutes from full-time to seal the rout for Minsk.

Oghiabekhva, who now has 13 goals in seven outings, was in action for the duration of the game, along with Ivorian Cisse and 's Alvina Niyolle, while 's Chioma Wogu was an unused substitute.

The victory was the sixth for Volodymyr Reva's team from seven matches this season but they will remain second tied on 18 points behind leaders Dinamo and are separated on goal difference.

Reva's ladies will look to maintain their quest to close in on table-toppers Dinamo when they visit seventh-placed Dnepr Mogilev on June 28.