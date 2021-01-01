Oduor's Barnsley end Brentford's 22-match unbeaten run

The Bees remain in second place on the table after their long run since their last defeat came to an end at home against the Reds

Clarke Oduor was an unused substitute as Barnsley ended Brentford's 22-match unbeaten run after emerging 2-0 victors in their Championship game staged at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday.

Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris struck in either half to hand the visitors maximum points.

It was the Reds who showed their intentions from the first whistle, pushing forward and pressing the Bees to ensure they struggled to get the ball in the final third.

Barnsley's efforts were rewarded after just 13 minutes when Callum Brittain picked out Chaplin inside the 18-yard area and the latter bundled home from six yards to hand his team a deserved lead.

In the 37th minute, Brittain, once again, managed to get past his marker before crossing the ball to Morris but the goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic save to deny him.

It was an encouraging display from the visitors who gave their best to ensure their hosts did not get their way back into the game, especially in the first half.

Brentford started the second half casually and as a result, they were punished again in the 47th minute.

Morris managed to get onto a cross ahead of his marker, composed himself before unleashing a fierce strike that found its way into the back of the net via the inside of the post.

In the 50th minute, the hosts had a good chance to score their first goal when they won a corner. Vitaly Janelt brought it in, picking out the unmarked Ethan Pinnock, but the latter headed over from 12-yards.

The Bees had another chance to score when they won a free-kick in a good area. Janelt stepped up but none of his teammates managed to connect the ball.

Despite late pressure by Brentford, Barnsley kept their cool to ensure they got maximum points and moved to the 12th position with 39 points from the 28 games they have played. It was their 11th win of the season.

For Brentford, this was their fourth loss in the current campaign. They have managed to win 16 out of the 29 matches played and drawn nine and as a result, they are placed second on the table with 57 points, one fewer than leaders Norwich.