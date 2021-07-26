Obuh: Roma Academy appoint former Nigeria U17 coach as technical director

The Serie A club have secured the signing of the 61-year-old for their youth team based in the Nigerian capital

AS Roma Academy in Abuja have appointed former Nigeria U17 and U20 coach John Obuh as their new technical director.

The appointment was confirmed on Monday with a statement from the academy's country manager, Robin Adakosa.

Obuh has been without a coaching job since he left his role in Nigeria Professional Football League club Akwa United in December 2019.

The 61-year-old has distinguished himself in the area of youth development in football environment having led Nigeria to finish as runners-up at the 2009 Fifa U17 World Cup on home soil.

Adakosa believes Obuh’s wealth of experience will be a boost for Roma as they continue to nurture young talents.

“It was easy for us to pick Mr Obuh among numerous other people considered for the job because we believe he possesses the quality to drive the vision of our academy,” Adakosa said.

“The kids and other staff will have a lot to learn from him because we believe that he has seen it all as far as football is concerned, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“We believe that this new step is a bold statement to making sure that AS Roma Academy Abuja, becomes a source of talented youngsters for the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and the Flying Eagles."

The Abuja outfit is one of the three international academies AS Roma manage across the world, after the ones in New York (USA) and Quito (Ecuador).

Obuh, a retired footballer, has enjoyed a nomadic coaching career in the Nigeria Professional Football League with stints at Akwa United, Kwara United, Sharks FC, Niger Tornadoes and Enugu Rangers.

12 years ago, he was in the dug-out when the Golden Eaglets suffered a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in the final of the U17 World Cup in Abuja.

Obuh later moved to the Flying Eagles and he led Nigeria U20 to two Fifa U20 World Cup tournaments, but they did not make it past the Round of 16 in 2011 and quarter-finals in 2013.