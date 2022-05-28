Oboabona suggests Real Madrid will defeat Liverpool in Champions League final

Although the Nigeria international believes the Reds are a solid side, nonetheless, he thinks the Spaniards will rule Europe in Saint-Denis

Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona is confident Real Madrid will beat Liverpool to the Champions League title on Saturday evening.

In what appears to be a repeat of the 2017-18 final, the reigning La Liga kings are eyeing a 14th European crown, while the Reds are gunning for a seventh triumph.

The Spaniards saw off Manchester City in the semi-final to reach this stage, while Jurgen Klopp’s men negotiated their way past Villarreal.

In a chat with GOAL, Oboabona – who was a member of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad - claims Carlos Ancelotti’s side will reign supreme inside Stade de France, while explaining the reasons for his choice.

“The final promises to be explosive and entertaining but at the end of 90 minutes or possibly extra time, I see Real Madrid beating Liverpool to the Champions League title,” the former Caykur Rizespor and Gorica defender told GOAL.

“Without sounding rude to [Jurgen] Klopp’s men, this class of Madrid are very compact. They play as a team and as they showed against Chelsea and Manchester City, they know what to do when they are with the ball.

“They make good use of every chance that comes their way and that is the hallmark of a good team. Another factor that will work for them against Liverpool is that their players have been together for several years – so the understanding is there.

“Don’t get me wrong, Liverpool are a great side too but I don’t see them winning the Champions League final tonight.”

Understandably, the Premier League giants are looking to redress their loss to Los Blancos in the final of the 2017-18 season when they bowed 3-1 in Kyiv with Gareth Bale bagging a second-half double.

Regardless, the Super Eagle is not convinced that is enough motivation for the Reds to come out victorious against the Spanish elite division outfit.

“I know Liverpool are still hurt but if they truly want to avenge that loss, it all depends on how they approach the match and they must pray for luck too,” he continued.

“Many would feel Real Madrid are lucky to reach this stage but I don’t think they have come this far to accept anything defeat.

“They have won the Champions League thrice in the last six seasons. So, this is a strong indication that they clearly understand how to win this tournament.

“Liverpool are not pushovers and with the quality in their squad, I won’t be surprised if they get to the final in the 2022-23 season.”