NYCFC vs New England Revolution: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors will be shipping out of Boston to the Big Apple as they go on the hunt for a road victory this weekend

New York City FC and New England Revolution will both hope to make further inroads in their respective MLS campaigns when the pair meet on Saturday.

They both sit in postseason qualification places in the Eastern Conference heading into this latest round of fixtures, but both will know that dropped points could leave them perceptible to a slide back down the ladder.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position NYCFC roster Goalkeepers Johnson, Barraza, Mizell Defenders Gloster, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Martins, Callens, Amundsen, McFarlane, Gray, Owusu, Latinovich, Benalcazar Midfielders Morales, Moralez, Jasson, Zelalem, Acevedo, Pereira, Parks, Haak Forwards Thiago, Heber, Castellanos, Rodríguez, O'Toole, Jimenez, Magno

A sturdy run through the current campaign has put NYCFC towards the top end of the Eastern Conference - and the MLS ladder to boot.

But any run into the postseason surely needs them to cement that form, and they will need a smart performance against the Revs.

Predicted NYCFC starting XI: Johnson; Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Amundsen; Morales, Pereira; Rodriguez, Moralez, Magno; Castellanos

Position New England roster Goalkeepers Knighton, Edwards, Jackson, Petrovic Defenders Farrell, Gonzalez, Kessler, Bye, Bell, Jones, De La Garza, Spaulding, Reveno Midfielders Kaptoum, Polster, Gil, Boateng, Maciel, Lletget, Traustason, McNamara, Borrero, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Rivera Forwards Bou, Vrioni, Rennicks, Altidore

Shipping down from Boston to the Big Apple, New England arrive having bid farewell to Matt Turner after the goalkeeper completed his move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

That leaves an intriguing battle at the back to see who will take his shirt, with plenty of contenders hoping to push their case ahead of the clash with NYCFC.

Predicted New England starting XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Kessler, DeLaGarza; Maciel, Kaptoum; Lletget, Gil, Boateng; Bou

Last five results

NYCFC results New England results NYCFC 2-2 Atlanta (Jul 3) New England 2-2 Cincinnati (Jul 3) Cincinnati 4-4 NYCFC (Jun 29) Vancouver 0-0 New England (Jun 26) Philadelphia 2-1 NYCFC (Jun 26) New England 2-1 Minnesota (Jun 19) New York Red Bulls 3-0 NYCFC (Jun 22) New England 1-1 Orlando (Jun 15) NYCFC 1-1 Colorado (Jun 19) Kansas City 1-2 New England (Jun 12)

Head-to-head