Nwakaeme's winning goal steers Trabzonspor to third Super Lig win in a row

The Nigeria international maintained his fine start to the season with another effort that secured maximum points for the Black Sea Storm in Giresun

Anthony Nwakaeme scored the winning goal as Trabzonspor defeated Giresunspor 1-0 in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig match.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 season, scoring at least a goal in each of the Black Sea Storm's first three league matches.

Following Thursday's 3-0 loss to Roma in the Uefa Europa Conference League play-offs, Nwakaeme got Abdullah Avci's men back to winning ways with his goal.

The Super Eagles attacker found the back of the net in the seventh minute, courtesy of an assist from Anastasios Bakasetas.

The opener separated both teams at the Cotanak Stadium as Trabzonspor sealed their third straight win in the Turkish top-flight.

Nwakaeme played the entire duration while Guinea's Fode Koita came on as a 75th-minute substitute after replacing Cape Verde's Djaniny, however, Ivory Coast's Gervinho did not make the away trip as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Giresunspor, on the other hand, had a host of African stars in action including Mali's Fousseni Diabate, Senegal trio Souleymane Doukara, Younousse Sankhare and Ibrahima Balde.

Sunday's victory powered Trabzonspor to the summit of the Turkish top-flight standings with nine points after three matches but Giresunspor languish at the bottom of the table with no point and no goal after three league outings this term.

During the week, Nwakaeme was honoured for his contributions since he moved to Turkey in 2018 by his club faithful with a statue in the city of Trabzon.

The 32-year-old has made just an appearance for the Super Eagles which came during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Algeria in November 2017.

After next month's international break, Nwakaeme will turn his attention to Trabzonspor's next Super Lig fixture against Mbaye Diagne's Galatasaray on September 11.