Nuno: A lot of things went wrong for Tottenham against Chelsea

The Blues blitzed Spurs with three second-half goals on Sunday

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said "a lot of things went wrong" in his side's second-half meltdown against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues scored all of their goals in a 3-0 victory in the final 45 minutes as Spurs "went to their limits" trying to slow the reigning European champions. Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger were responsible for the scoring in the derby romp.

Nuno has now seen his team lose consecutive matches by the same scoreline after a three-game winning streak to begin the campaign.

What has been said?

"A lot of things went wrong," Nuno told BBC. "Let's start with the first half - I think it was a good game, competitive. We were on the the front foot, started pressing high, creating problems and had chances.

"In the second half, the set piece and goal changes the game. Then it becomes much harder, the game totally changed and Chelsea took control and were the better team in the second half.

"It's difficult, but I'm proud of the first half and of all the game because we had troubles in team and the players went to their limits."

"We knew through the game that we would have problems [with fatigue], but the boys went and tried find solutions and tried to give energy with the subs. But it was a tough opponent in front of us. "

We know we have a lot of things to improve and are working to improve."

Next up for slumping Spurs

Tottenham visit Arsenal in another tense Premier League rivalry match next Sunday. The London clubs have trended in opposite directions, with Spurs slumping after a positive start to the season and the Gunners recovering from an abysmal opening three weeks to pick up momentum.

Before the derby, however, Nuno's men must face Wolves on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

