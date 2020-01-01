Now is the time for Manchester United target Salisu to leave Valladolid - Mata Snr

The Ghanaian defender has been heavily linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs including the Red Devils

Agent of Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, Juan Mata Snr, believes this is the perfect time for him to leave the club.

The 21-year old international has been linked with a host of big European clubs including , and .

His release clause is set at a modest £10.4 million which represents a massive bargain for the defender with huge prospects.

"Salisu is another very young African discovery. This year he has been a sensation in because at only 20 years old, 1.90m, left-footed, and playing centre back in this division is not easy," Mata Snr told Vip Deportivo.

"The truth is that I think this may be his window [to leave], because interest has arisen from many clubs, and he deserves it."

Salisu has been with Valladolid from the youth set up and the current campaign is his biggest involvement with the senior team.

He has made 27 appearances in La Liga, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He has the highest average of clearances per game among his teammates this term (5.0) which is also joint-fifth highest in the top-flight with Raul Albiol and behind Kenneth Omeruo, Felipe, Ruben Vezo and Diego Carlos.