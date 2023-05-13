Notts County are as box office as Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds' wish comes true as rivals join his club in promotion to League Two with penalty shootout win in play-off final

Notts County secured a spot in League Two with a penalty shootout win against Chesterfield in a hectic promotion play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Dallas scored early penalty for Chesterfield

Notts County got lucky equalier at end of regulation

Went went on to win 4-3 on penalties

TELL ME MORE: It was a thrilling encounter between the National League runners-up and third-placed Chesterfield that saw them play out a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes before Notts County ran out 4-3 winners in the shootout. It took just five minutes for the chaos to begin when County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe brought down Andrew Dallas in the box, allowing the Scottish forward to blast in a penalty. County improved after the break but were lucky to find the equaliser when John Bostock's free-kick shot from distance managed to slip into the net. Notts County could not keep the momentum going after full-time, though, as Armando Dobra restored Chesterfield's lead early in extra time, but Ruben Rodrigues tied it up again to take the game to penalties.

Darren Oldaker and Jeff King both missed their penalties for Chesterfield, while only Bostock failed to find the net for Notts County, ensuring they join Wrexham in League Two. As well as the Notts County fans, the result will delight Wrexham celebrity co-owner Ryan Reynolds, who wanted to see them follow his side into the fourth tier.

THE MVP: Notts County made a brave substitution when they swapped goalkeepers in the final minute of extra time, bringing Archie Mair on to replace Slocombe. It proved to be a masterstroke from County as Mair went on to make a wonderful save in the penalty shootout to keep his side in control and eventually through to book their place in League Two.

THE BIG LOSER: Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons enjoyed a strong game overall but it was a massive blunder from the 28-year-old right at the death when Bostock's free-kick snuck past him. It looked like an easy save and although Fitzsimons got a hand to the ball at the near post, the long-range shot evaded his grasp and in to take the game to extra time. His blushes appeared to be saved by Dobra restoring Chesterfield's lead, but Fitzsimons then flapped at a cross and was subsequently caught off his line as Ruben Rodrigues netted another equaliser for County, taking the game to penalties.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Notts County will join Wrexham in League Two, continuing their exciting competitive rivalry at a higher level.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐