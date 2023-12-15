This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
team-logo
The City Ground
team-logo
WATCH ON SLING TV
tottenham231211Getty Images
Premier LeagueNottingham ForestTottenham HotspurNottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

How to watch the Premier League match between Nott'm Forest and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the big win over Newcastle United last weekend, Tottenham will be looking to close in on the Premier League top-four when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday.

Spurs' 4-1 win over Newcastle now sees Ange Postecoglou's men within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City, while Forest will be targeting their first league win in six games after the 1-1 draw at Wolves the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nott'm Forest vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 15, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 15 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nott'm Forest vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here

The game will be shown live on Fubo, USA, Sling TV and UNIVERSO in the United States.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nott'm Forest team news

With Murillo emerging as a doubt with a hamstring problem, Felipe would be in line if required, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Serge Aurier are sure to miss out through their respective injuries.

Up front, given the inclusion of Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White in the XI, Chris Wood is likely to start on the bench again.

Nott'm Forest possible XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Williams, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Toffolo; Gibbs-White, Elanga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey
Defenders:Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina
Midfielders:Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
Forwards:Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham team news

Spurs' injury absentees in Alfie Whiteman, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ashley Phillips and Micky van de Ven remain the same.

With Eric Dier still not 100 per cent fit from his groin injury, Ben Davies should continue alongside Cristian Romero at the back.

Postecoglou started with Richarlison as the lone striker against Newcastle, with Son Heung-min switching to the left as a result. This arrangement is set to continue.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin
Defenders:Romero, Dier, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
Midfielders:Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
Forwards:Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 11, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham ForestPremier League
November 9, 2022Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham HotspurCarabao Cup
August 28, 2022Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
September 24, 2014Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham ForestCarabao Cup
March 2, 2005Nottingham Forest 0-3 Tottenham HotspurFA Cup

Useful links