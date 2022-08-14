Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Steve Cooper's hosts welcome David Moyes' Hammers - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Nottingham Forest host West Ham at the City Ground. It is the first home match of the campaign for the newly promoted hosts, as they look to celebrate their homecoming to the top-flight of English football.

Now, Steve Cooper's side will hope to make it a party after opening defeat to Newcastle - but David Moyes' Hammers, wounded by a loss to Manchester City, will hope to spoil the festival feel and come away with the points to kick-start their own campaign.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Forest roster Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey Defenders Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Soh, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhaté, McKenna, Richards Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Lingard, O'Brien, Cafú, Yates, Kouyaté Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Mighten, Johnson, Lolley, Taylor, Dennis

The big time has finally come knocking once again for Nottingham Forest, former kings of Europe, and they have done it the old-fashioned way. Steve Cooper might not be the hottest managerial ticket in town, but he has crafted a side who graft harder than virtually all of their Premier League brethren - and that could stand them very well.

A double swoop off Manchester United - who might be regretting letting the pair go - in the shape of Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson has brought some big-match experience to bear, and they will more than fancy their chances in this homecoming match of coming out on top.

Predicted Forest starting XI: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O'Brien, Mangala, Toffolo; Lingard; Awoniyi, Johnson.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabiański, Areola, Trott, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Aguerd Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Souček, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Cornet, Bowen, Benrahma

An opening defeat to Manchester City - thanks to an Erling Haaland double - will have frustrated David Moyes, but the former Everton boss will know there is no shame in losing to the Premier League champions straight out of the gate.

A distant alarm bell may ring however if they do not get the better of Forest and old star Lingard, who electrified on a loan move that helped drive them back into Europe in the first place - and the Hammers are still potentially lacking the nous of retired captain Mark Noble.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Last five results

Forest results West Ham results Newcastle 2-0 Forest (Aug 6) West Ham 0-2 Man City (Aug 7) Forest 1-1 Valencia (Jul 30) Lens 0-0 West Ham (Jul 30) Notts County 2-2 Forest (Jul 26) Luton 1-1 West Ham (Jul 23) Union Berlin 1-0 Forest (Jul 23) Rangers 3-1 West Ham (Jul 19) Forest 3-1 Hertha BSC (Jul 20) Reading 1-1 West Ham (Jul 16)

Head-to-head