Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Nottingham Forest will face Southampton in a crucial Premier League fixture at the City Ground on Monday. Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, as they are fighting an important battle for Premier League survival.
The 18th-placed Nottingham Forest have managed to win just once in their last 13 fixtures, whereas the visitors, who are rock bottom in the standings, are winless in nine games. Four of out of the bottom five teams are separated by just one point, whereas Southampton are five points below the 19th-placed Everton. Hence, nothing less than a win will do for both teams on Monday.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton kick-off time
|Game:
|Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
|May 8, 2023
|Kick-off:
|3pm EDT
|Venue:
|City Ground
The Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Southampton is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2023, at the City Ground.
It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network and fubo.
Team news
Nottingham Forest team news & squad
In their recent loss to Brentford, Forest duo Danilo and Brennan Johnson sustained injuries and their availability for the upcoming match on Monday remains uncertain.
The team's infirmary is currently at full capacity with Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, and Gustavo Scarpa all receiving treatment.
Whether Jack Colback and Jonjo Shelvey will be fit to return is yet to be determined.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Felipe, Worrall, Niakhate; Aurier, Freuler, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Awoniyi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Hennessey
|Defenders
|Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Aurier
|Midfielders
|Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew
|Forwards
|Awoniyi, Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten
Southampton team news & squad
Manager Ruben Selles has confirmed that defender Romain Perraud will not be able to play for the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during their match against Bournemouth. The full-back was forced to leave the pitch and has since then undergone a successful surgery.
Additionally, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, and Tino Livramento are also uncertain for the remaining matches, while striker Paul Onuachu is expected to be available for selection on Monday.
Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Lyanco, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; S. Armstrong, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero
|Defenders
|Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree
|Midfielders
|Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott
|Forwards
|Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|January 2023
|Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|January 2012
|Nottingham Forest 0-3 Southampton
|Championship
|September 2011
|Southampton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
|Championship
|May 2009
|Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton
|Championship
|December 2008
|Southampton 0-2 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League