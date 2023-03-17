Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest hosts top-four aspirants Newcastle United next in their attempt to climb up the table in the Premier League on Friday.
Since defeating Leeds United in the first week of February, Nottingham Forest have gone five matches without a victory. They will be desperate to take points off Newcastle, who are fifth in the standings.
The Magpies are four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand and will fancy their chances at getting into the top four if they can consistently pick up wins, but they will face a Forest team desperate for points.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Date:
March 17, 2023
Kick-off:
4:00pm EDT
Venue:
City Ground
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on NBC Sports and USA Network, with streaming available on Sling TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NBC Sports, USA Network
Sling TV, fuboTV
Nottingham Forest team news and squad
Nottingham Forest's medical room became even busier with a triple blow last weekend, as Wayne Hennessey, Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood are unlikely to feature due to injuries.
Gustavo Scarpa, Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone are also unavailable for the game against Newcastle.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Yates, Shelvey, Freuler; Lingard, Gibbs-White; Dennis
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Navas
Defenders
Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier
Midfielders
Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew, Yates
Forwards
Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten
Newcastle United team news and squad
While Emil Krafth remains a long-term absentee, Eddie Howe has ruled out Anthony Gordon as well due to an injury.
Joelinton is suspended and will return only for his team's next game.
Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; S. Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dubravka, Pope, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders
Ashby, Botman, Burn, Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Ritchie, Schar, Trippier
Midfielders
Almiron, Anderson, Longstaff, Murphy, Guimaraes, Willock
Forwards
Isak, Saint-Maximin, Wilson