Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest vs Everton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Nottingham Forest and Everton will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest have failed to register a win in their last three Premier League matches and go into the match on the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Relegation-threatened Everton have also lost their last two matches, against Aston Villa and Arsenal, and are in desperate need of a win.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton : Date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Everton Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off: 9:00am ET Venue: City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on USA Network and streamed live on Sling TV and NBCSports.com.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network Sling TV, NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest team news and squad

Steve Cooper has a long injury list as they are set to be without Serge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Ryan Yates, who was sidelined in the past few weeks due to illness, is back in the squad.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Freuler, Shelvey, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Navas, Hennessey Defenders Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams Midfielders Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Scarpa, Ayew, Yates Forwards Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Everton team news and squad

Everton are set to miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend due to injuries but James Garner, who has regained his fitness, is set to feature on Sunday.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Coleman Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi Forwards Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil