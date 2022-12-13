'Not in the goalscoring charts!' - Giroud delivers hilarious one-line reply to World Cup teammate Guendouzi's joke at France training

Olivier Giroud has taken a hilarious swipe at France teammate Matteo Guendouzi as preparations for a World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco continue.

  • Giroud enjoys joke at Guendouzi's expense
  • Former Arsenal pair in France World Cup squad
  • Champions preparing to face Morocco in semis

WHAT HAPPENED? Guendouzi passed his fellow former Arsenal man as the pair walked the halls of France's training centre and joked: “I’ve overtaken Giroud, let’s go", to which the forward quickly replied: “Not in the goalscoring charts, in any case.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud extended his lead as France's record goalscorer by netting in Saturday's quarter-final win over England, making it 53 in total. Guendouzi, meanwhile, has scored just once in his seven caps.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The reigning world champions continue their bid to retain the trophy against Morocco on Wednesday.

