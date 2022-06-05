'Not enough' - De Ligt demands Juventus improvement amid contract uncertainty

Dutch defender still undecided over Turin extension

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is weighing his options before signing a contract extension with the Italian giants.

The Dutch defender currently has an agreement with the Turin-based club until 2024, and although he is in talks over a renewal he is yet to take a final decision on his future.

He has demanded on-field improvement from the club, saying their current levels are "not enough".

What did De Ligt say about contract extension?

In an interview with NOS, De Ligt revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Juventus about a possible contract extension but that he is open to looking at other sporting projects.

"Negotiations are ongoing at the moment and when the time comes I will decide whether to extend or look elsewhere. I always look at what is best for me in terms of the sporting project," he said.

The unimpressive performances on the pitch are a matter of concern and he minced no words to express himself.

“Two consecutive fourth-place finishes are not enough, we have to make progress in that direction because these are disappointing results. Juventus are a club that always wants and must become champions," he further stated.

Could De Ligt move away from Juventus?

The former Ajax defender has been linked with a move to Manchester United after Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford. De Ligt came to prominence under Ten Hag during his stint with Ajax, and he had a crucial role in helping the Dutch giants to reach the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018-19.

De Ligt made 70 appearances at Ajax under the Dutch manager and won the Dutch Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double in 2018-19.

Since then, he has moved on to Juventus, where he made 42 appearances this past season.

