'Norwich's style suits me' - Gilmour explains why he chose to join Premier League new boys from Chelsea

The 20-year-old will spend the season on loan at the Championship winners and hopes to play regularly under Daniel Farke

Billy Gilmour says he snubbed interest from other teams to join Norwich because the team's playing style suits him.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the newly-promoted Premier League team on loan from Chelsea for the 2021-22 season.

The Scotland international says he was convinced to make the switch to the Canaries after talks with coach Daniel Farke.

What has been said?

"I had some options but for me Norwich was first choice. I came here, spoke to the boss, and everything he said sounded really good, the way he wants to play, the way he sees me fitting in," Gilmour told Sky Sports.

"That was what made my choice easier to come to Norwich.

"Norwich play football that suits my style, playing out from the back and wanting to keep the ball. For me, this was the perfect opportunity. This is my kind of style of play where I want to play out, get on the ball and make things happen.

"When I was speaking to the boss, he was just saying that he sees me in this position in midfield or he sees me in that position in midfield, it just depends on the formation. He has been really good with me and I am learning under him every day."

The former Rangers youth player is hoping for regular playing time in the English top-flight to help him develop, adding: "I think the most times that I would play for Chelsea was two games in a row.

"I had to come out and get more experience of first-team football. I need regular football to develop. If I am playing week in and week out I will become stronger, sharper, I will become more aware."

Gilmour eager to impress Chelsea

Gilmour is still determined to succeed at Stamford Bridge, however, as he aims to return next summer ready to secure a place in the starting XI.

"[Chelsea] are in contact, they will watch games and send me highlights, look at what I can do better," he said.

"That is the aim: have a really good season here with Norwich, go back to Chelsea and see what happens."

How has he performed at Chelsea?

Gilmour made his Premier League debut in August 2019 and went on to make a further five appearances in the top-flight that season.

After recovering from a knee injury last year, he went on to feature in five Premier League matches in 2020-21 and also played twice in the Champions League.

Gilmour made his Scotland debut in June and was part of the Euro 2020 squad, making an appearance against England.

