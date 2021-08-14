Norwich vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Reds face the newly promoted Canaries on the opening weekend of the Premier League season

Liverpool are hoping to get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign underway with a win when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp knows that three points is a must at this early stage of the season to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United for the title.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Norwich vs Liverpool Date August 14, 2021 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Norwich roster Goalkeepers Krul, Gunn, McGovern Defenders Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Zimmermann, Mumba, Omobamidele Midfielders Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Hernandez Forwards Hugill, Pukki, Sargent, Idah

Todd Cantwell and Lukas Rupp both have foot injuries which could keep them out of Norwich's opening game of the season.

New signings Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent are not expected to start, having only joined the Canaries in the past week.

However, Milot Rashica could be handed a place in the starting XI after moving from Werder Bremen this summer.

Predicted Norwich starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell.

Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Karius, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Davies, Matip, R. Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, N. Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Ojo, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diogo Jota, Origi, Elliott

Kostas Tsimikas is likely to start after impressing in pre-season, slotting in at left-back instead of the injured Andy Robertson.

Joe Gomez has just returned from injury and may not be risked alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence, while Curtis Jones has been ruled out with a head injury.

Jurgen Klopp will have a difficult decision up front, deciding whether to start Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Keita, Milner; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Last five results

Norwich results Liverpool results Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (Aug 7) Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna (Aug 9) Norwich 5-0 Gillingham (Aug 3) Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Club (Aug 8) Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield (Jul 23) Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool (Jul 29) Norwich 1-0 Lincoln (Jul 20) Liverpool 1-0 Mainz (Jul 23) King's Lynn 1-3 Norwich (Jul 16) Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace (May 23)

Head-to-head