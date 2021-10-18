Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 20

Norwich City have announced that the club’s 20-year-old goalkeeper, Dan Barden, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The youngster has undergone a number of follow-up tests following his initial diagnosis and will now begin a treatment programme.

He will be taking time away from the game during that process, with a loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Livingston being put on hold.

What has been said?

Barden told Norwich’s official website: “It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks.

“I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive.

“The initial diagnosis was a real shock for me, but the positive thing is that we’ve caught it early and the prognosis and next steps have all been positive.

“I’m optimistic and have a positive mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon.

“I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Where possible, I’ll do what I can to update on my progress.

“Thank you once again for the support. See everyone soon.”

Everyone at the club wishes Dan the very best during his treatment.



Full support

Norwich will be supporting Barden every step of the way, with everyone at Carrow Road sending their best wishes to one of their own.

The club’s sporting director, Stuart Webber, has said: “Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life.

“Dan is part of our family and we look out for our own. He knows we are with him every step of the way.

“The care and attention Dan has had so far has been top class. We thank everyone who has looked out for him and we are grateful for Livingston for acting on Dan’s symptoms and alerting us.

“We can’t wait to welcome Dan back to Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre.”

Wales Under-21 international Barden has taken in four competitive appearances for Norwich, with all of those coming in a promotion-winning 2020-21 campaign for the Canaries, and has previously spent time on loan at Bury Town.

Cymru U21 manager Paul Bodin told the Welsh FA's official website: “As a group of staff and players we were saddened to hear the news about Dan and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. Dan missed the camp in October due to the diagnosis and we are grateful for the work of the medical teams at Dan’s clubs and Marsden Hospital for their speedy diagnosis.

“The news highlights the need for all men to check themselves regularly and seek medical advice as soon as any issues arise. We have been in regular contact with Dan throughout the diagnosis and I look forward to welcoming him back into the Cymru setup when he is ready.”

Barden's fellow countryman David Brooks, who is currently on the books at Bournemouth, revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.