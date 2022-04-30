Norwich City relegated to Championship as Aston Villa loss seals their fate

Norwich City's fate has been sealed as the Canaries suffered relegation to the Championship with Saturday's loss to Aston Villa.

Dean Smith lost 2-0 to his former club at Villa Park to leave Norwich on the brink of the drop.

A late victory for relegation rivals Burnley made sure the East Anglians would be making an instant return to the second tier following last year's promotion.

Norwich in first relegation spot for 2021-22

Smith suffered an unhappy afternoon in his first match back at Villa Park, having been sacked by the Birmingham side earlier in the season.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings sealed a straightforward victory for the hosts, one which all but guarantees them survival after a tough campaign in 2021-22.

Norwich would neverthless have lived on to fight another day had Burnley dropped points to Watford.

Yet despite trailing for more than 70 minutes through James Tarkowski's own goal, the Clarets mounted a late comeback to win 2-1 and send the Canaries down.

Who will join Norwich in the Championship?

Watford's defeat also leaves them in grave peril of relegation as the season enters its final stages.

The Hornets are just one point above Norwich on 22, 12 behind Leeds United and Burnley with just four to play.

If either of those take a single point from their final matches or Watford drop any, they will join Norwich in the Championship next year.

Everton currently occupy the final relegation spot in 18th place and trail Leeds and Burnley by five points, albeit with one and two games in hand over their rivals respectively.

The Toffees take on manager Frank Lampard's former club Chelsea on Sunday in a crucial game for their survival prospects.

