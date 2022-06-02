Northern Ireland vs Greece: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Northern Ireland and Greece meeting in the group stage of the tournament. This is a League C match.
These two teams last met in 2015, with Northern Ireland winning 3-1. Northern Ireland has won the last two matches between these sides.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Northern Ireland vs Greece
|Date
|June 2, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Northern Ireland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Peacock-Farrell, Carson, Southwood, Clarke
|Defenders
|Evans, McNair, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Lane, Hume, Charles, Spencer
|Midfielders
|Davis, McGinn, Saville, Thompson, McCann, McCalmont, Donnelly, Boyd-Munce, McCann
Forwards
|Lafferty, Washington, Whyte, Lavery, Charles, McMenamin
Northern Ireland played in League B in the last Nations League, but faced relegation after going winless in a tough group that contained Austria, Norway and Romania.
The Green and White Army has had better luck recently, winning two of its last four matches, including a World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania. It wasn’t enough to earn the side its first World Cup appearance since 1986, though.
Steven Davis is Northern Ireland’s captain. He’s also the nation’s all-time leader in caps with 134.
Predicted Northern Ireland starting XI: Brown, Evans, Ballard, Lane, Davis, McCann, Bradley, Whyte, Lafferty, McGinn; Peacock-Farrell
|Position
|Greece roster
|Goalkeepers
|Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Dioudis, Athanasiadis
|Defenders
|Tzavellas, Giannoulis, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Rota, Kotsiras, Goutas, Baldock
|Midfielders
|Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Siopis, Alexandropoulos, Papanikolaou
|Forwards
|Bakasetas, Pavlidis, Masouras, Limnios, Tzolis, Douvikas, Giakoumakis, Chatzigiovanis
The Greek soccer team has had better days. The team is set to miss its second World Cup in a row and won just two of its eight qualifying matches.
In the 2020-21 Nations League, Greece placed second to Slovenia in its group, with a draw on the final matchday making the difference that kept Greece locked into League C for this year’s event. Can this be the time that the Greeks finally earn promotion?
Greece is captained by Anastasios Bakasetas, a forward for Trabzonspor who has made 45 appearances on the senior national team, with five goals.
Projected Greece starting XI: Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Baldock, Bouchalakis, Siopis, Bakasetas, Mantalos, Pavlidis, Douvikas; Vlachodimos
Last five results
|Northern Ireland results
|Greece results
|Northern Ireland 0-1 Hungary (Mar 29)
|Montenegro 1-0 Greece (Mar 28)
|Luxembourg 1-3 Northern Ireland (Mar 25)
|Romania 0-1 Greece (Mar 25)
|Northern Ireland 1-1 Italy (Nov 15 2021)
|Greece 1-1 Kosovo (Nov 14 2021)
|Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania (Nov 12 2021)
|Greece 0-1 Spain (Nov 11 2021)
|Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland (Oct 12 2021)
|Sweden 2-0 Greece (Oct 12 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/8/2015
|Northern Ireland 3-1 Greece
|10/14/2014
|Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
|10/11/2003
|Greece 1-0 Northern Ireland
|4/2/2003
|Northern Ireland 0-2 Greece