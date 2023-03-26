Northern Ireland vs Finland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Northern Ireland will be looking to boost their Euro 2024 qualifying chances with back-to-back wins when they face Finland at Windsor Park on Sunday.
Coach Michael O'Neill saw his men pick up a 2-0 win over San Marino in their Group H opener courtesy of a brace from Dion Charles, while Finland were on the wrong end of a 3-1 result against Denmark.
Northern Ireland vs Finland date & kick-off time
Game:
Northern Ireland vs Finland
Date:
March 26, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45pm EDT
Venue:
Windsor Park, Belfast
How to watch Northern Ireland vs Finland on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fubo and Vix+.
Northern Ireland team news & squad
O'Neill admitted that he was managing game time for Conor Washington and Josh Magennis in the win over San Marino, but the XI should more or less look the same.
Manchester City youngster Shea Charles may not have made his senior club debut yet, but is in line for another start in midfield in his national team colours.
Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Cathcart, Brown; Bradley, McNair, S. Charles, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, D. Charles
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood
Defenders
Evans, Cathcart, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Toal
Midfielders
McNair, Ferguson, Saville, Thompson, S. Charles, McGeehan, Price, Goss
Forwards
Magennis, Washington, Whyte, D. Charles, McMenamin, Kennedy, Taylor
Finland team news & squad
Similarly, Finland boss Markku Kanerva wouldn't be overly critical of his side after losing against the group favourites in their last outing.
Middlesbrough's Marcus Forss may see an opportunity owing to his recent club form, while Rasmus Schuller may be a change Kanerva will look to make from the Denmark game.
Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Alho, Vaisanen, Ivanov, R. Jensen; Lod, Kairinen, Kamara, Antman; Pohjanpalo, Pukki
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hradecky, Joronen, Sinisalo
Defenders
Vaisanen, R. Jensen, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Soiri, Peltola, Alho, Ollila
Midfielders
Kamara, Taylor, Maenpaa, Kairinen, Suhonen
Forwards
Lod, F. Jensen, Pukki, Antman, Forss, Pohjanpalo, Kallman