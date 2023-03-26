Northern Ireland vs Finland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch N. Ireland against Finland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on TV and online in the United States.

Northern Ireland will be looking to boost their Euro 2024 qualifying chances with back-to-back wins when they face Finland at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Coach Michael O'Neill saw his men pick up a 2-0 win over San Marino in their Group H opener courtesy of a brace from Dion Charles, while Finland were on the wrong end of a 3-1 result against Denmark.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US and how to stream it live online.

Northern Ireland vs Finland date & kick-off time

Game: Northern Ireland vs Finland Date: March 26, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Finland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fubo and Vix+.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Fubo, Vix+

Northern Ireland team news & squad

O'Neill admitted that he was managing game time for Conor Washington and Josh Magennis in the win over San Marino, but the XI should more or less look the same.

Manchester City youngster Shea Charles may not have made his senior club debut yet, but is in line for another start in midfield in his national team colours.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Cathcart, Brown; Bradley, McNair, S. Charles, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, D. Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood Defenders Evans, Cathcart, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Toal Midfielders McNair, Ferguson, Saville, Thompson, S. Charles, McGeehan, Price, Goss Forwards Magennis, Washington, Whyte, D. Charles, McMenamin, Kennedy, Taylor

Finland team news & squad

Similarly, Finland boss Markku Kanerva wouldn't be overly critical of his side after losing against the group favourites in their last outing.

Middlesbrough's Marcus Forss may see an opportunity owing to his recent club form, while Rasmus Schuller may be a change Kanerva will look to make from the Denmark game.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Alho, Vaisanen, Ivanov, R. Jensen; Lod, Kairinen, Kamara, Antman; Pohjanpalo, Pukki