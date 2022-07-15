Northern Ireland vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
England will face Northern Ireland on Friday in their third contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will play out their final game in Group A.
With two big games and two big results under their belt, the tournament hosts can help secure a favourable draw with a final strong result against their neighbours, who will want to end their time on a high after slipping out in their last game.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Northern Ireland vs England
|Date
|July 15, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Northern Ireland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Burns, Flaherty, Turner
|Defenders
|McKenna, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, Burrows, Holloway, Rafferty, Magee
|Midfielders
|McCarron, Callaghan, Furness, Caldwell, McDaniel, Andrews
|Forwards
|Magill, K. McGuinness, Wade, Wilson, C. McGuinness
Northern Ireland are yet to win a game in 2022, and their showings at Euro 2022 have been tough to stomach at points - but it would be unfair to suggest that they haven't given it their all.
The toughest test before they head home awaits in the shape of England, and they'll be determined to leave on a high note.
Predicted Northern Ireland starting XI: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade.
|Position
|England roster
|Goalkeepers
|Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
|Defenders
|Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stokes, Wubben-Moy
|Midfielders
|Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Kirby, Scott, Toone
Forwards
|Mead, White, Hemp, Parris, Kelly, England, Russo
If they were not among the pre-tournament favourites before, then the Lionesses certainly are now. Unbeaten in 2022, they notched a skyscraping rout of Norway last time out to really put their stamp on things.
With that in mind, their place in the quarter-finals is assured - and there will be disappointment if they don't go the distance to make the final now, with their fantastic form.
Predicted England starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Kelly; Russo.
Last five results
|Northern Ireland results
|England results
|Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Jul 11)
|England 8-0 Norway (Jul 11)
|Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Jul 7)
|England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6)
|Belgium 4-1 Northern Ireland (Jun 23)
|Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30)
|Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Apr 12)
|England 5-1 Netherlands (Jun 24)
|Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland (Apr 8)
|England 3-0 Belgium (Jun 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|4/12/2022
|Northern Ireland 0-5 England
|10/23/2021
|England 4-0 Northern Ireland
|2/23/2021
|England 6-0 Northern Ireland