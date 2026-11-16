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European Championship U17 Qualification
team-logoNorthern Ireland U17
team-logoGermany U17
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Falza Rivaldi
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Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17 live today: who is showing the match on TV and online?

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17
Northern Ireland U17
Germany U17
European Championship U17 Qualification

Northern Ireland U17 face Germany U17 in U17 European Championship qualifying. But who is showing the match live on TV and online today?

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Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: kick-off time

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European Championship U17 Qualification - Game Week 3

Germany face Northern Ireland in qualifying for the U17 European Championship. They arrive as Group 2 leaders, looking to take the next step towards the finals.

Northern Ireland are under pressure after mixed results in the tournament. They recently beat Azerbaijan 4-0, but a 4-2 defeat to Lithuania before that exposed problems in defence.

Germany have been in strong form throughout this qualifying round. A 4-0 win over Lithuania and a 7-0 victory over Azerbaijan underline the German youngsters' superiority in the group.

The group leaders will pose a stern test for Northern Ireland. The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage and trouble the favourites.

Details of the TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time are below.

This week's talking points: what has been happening with Northern Ireland U17 and Germany U17?

Northern Ireland U17 come into this match with one win and four defeats from their last five competitive games. They beat Azerbaijan 4-0 most recently, having lost 4-2 to Lithuania before that. Northern Ireland scored 13 goals in those five games but conceded 9, highlighting their inconsistency in defence.

Germany U17, by contrast, have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They beat Lithuania 4-0 last time out, after a 7-0 win over Azerbaijan. Across those five games, Germany scored 14 goals and conceded 4, combining a strong attack with a solid defence.

NIR

NIR - Form

ESP
L2-0
TUR
L4-0
SCO
L1-2
LTU
L4-2
AZE
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GER

GER - Form

NMD
W2-1
SVN
D1-1
FRA
L2-0
AZE
W7-0
LTU
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: line-ups

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: form

NIR

NIR - Form

ESP
L2-0
TUR
L4-0
SCO
L1-2
LTU
L4-2
AZE
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GER

GER - Form

NMD
W2-1
SVN
D1-1
FRA
L2-0
AZE
W7-0
LTU
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: head-to-head record

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: standings

EURO U17 Qualification Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Germany U17Germany U17GER
2200110+116
W
W
2
Lithuania U17Lithuania U17LTU
210146-23
L
W
3
Northern Ireland U17Northern Ireland U17NIR
210164+23
W
L
4
Azerbaijan U17Azerbaijan U17AZE
2002011-110
L
L
Qualification to next stage

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