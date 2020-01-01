Robert Jarni - NorthEast United weren't lucky

The Croatian boss backed his team despite the loss against ATK and suggested that they were unlucky to lose...

succumbed to yet another defeat as they went down 1-0 against (ISL) leaders on Monday in Kolkata.

The Highlanders remain winless in eight straight games and their chances of making it to the playoffs are slowly turning bleak.

NorthEast boss Robert Jarni did not want to criticise his team and instead suggested that they weren't lucky. “It was a fantastic match. We have a young team with two players of 18 years old. We didn't have luck. Our finishing was not up to the mark. The only way out is to keep working.”

The Croatian coach also added that his team wanted to win the tie but unfortunately, they could not make the most of their chances.

“The last match we played against them (ATK), they played counter-attacks. We played here to win. We did not leave space behind space because they play long balls. The thing is we had our chances but we could not make the most of those.”

The Highlanders boss also mentioned that the two new foreign recruits Andrew Keogh and Simon Lundevall will need time to adapt with the team.

“We have Keogh, he came here just 5-6 days ago. He needs time to adapt. We have Lundevall and he came three days ago. They need time to adapt.”

NorthEast United next travel to Mumbai to take on FC on January 31.