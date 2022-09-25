North Macedonia vs Bulgaria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as North Macedonia welcome Bulgaria to face them at Toše Proeski Arena in a Group C4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria date & kick-off time

Game: North Macedonia vs Bulgaria Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch North Macedonia vs Bulgaria on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD

North Macedonia squad & team news

With matters of promotion and relegation play-out places already decided in C4, this is a dead rubber encounter for both nations - but it may hold more for the hosts than their visitors.

Having shocked Italy and fallen just shy to Portugal at the final hurdle of Qatar 2022 qualification, North Macedonia have had a rousing 2022 - and they'll be determined to send themselves out on a high note.

Position Players Goalkeepers Dimitrievski, Shishkovski, Naumovski, Aleksovski Defenders Alioski, Musliu, Velkovski, Bejtulai, Zajkov, Ashkovski, Todoroski, Serafimov, Dimoski Midfielders Spirovski, Bardhi, Elmas, Ademi, Atanasov, Fazlagikj, Elezi Forwards Trajkovski, Ristovski, Miovski, Babunski, Doriev

Bulgaria squad and team news

A fairly innocuous campaign - marked by the high point of a win over Gibraltar and the low of a draw with the same nation - has nevertheless been enough to see Bulgaria to safety.

They would dearly love to pick up a second Nations League win to finish their year now, but that might prove to be a bridge too far on the road.